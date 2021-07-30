Negative from UAE, Positive in PH: 14-day quarantine helps ward off COVID variants from OFW’s families

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that there have been isolated cases of repatriated Filipinos from the UAE and other countries who test positive for COVID-19 during their quarantine period, even if they initially tested negative when they boarded their respective flights.

One of the mandatory requirements of the DFA and all flights is for all passengers to present a negative PCR test taken within a strict 48-hour window.

DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola stated that it is for this same reason that some of the Filipinos who were scheduled to board the plane get canceled at the last minute because they tested positive prior to their flight.

“Yung ibang mga tao hindi talaga nakakasakay dahil in that process, meron na talagang nagpo-positive na hindi na namin sinasama,”

However, she admitted that detection of the coronavirus disease takes time. It is for this same reason why the Philippine government, through the Inter-Agency Task Force, has implemented strict quarantine measures for all arriving Filipinos.

“But then of course, we don’t know how the virus behaves. Kaya nga buti na lang 14 days yung quarantine nila kasi may nahuhuli tayo na mayroon palang nagpa-positive in the process. We respect the right to return to the Philippines. So we are just doing our best to be able to ensure na hindi sila makakabalik sa kanilang mga pamilya na positive sila, whatever variant that is,” explained Arriola.

The DFA continues to ask for the understanding and patience of Filipinos whose flights have been affected as she revealed that the 14-day quarantine causes hotels designated as isolation facilities to reach their maximum capacity. In addition, the IATF has also imposed a daily 2,000 passenger cap in NAIA, where majority of the repatriation flights land.

“In spite of that, we continue to repatriate because these are Filipinos who have been in distress and they have the right to come back. Kaya kami humihingi talaga ng pasensya at pangunawa dahil yung hotels po natin, napupuno po talaga. Kaya medyo mabagal yung pasok ng mga tao. We will follow the strict protocols to protect our local population but at the same time, we are also making sure to bring everyone home,” said Arriola.