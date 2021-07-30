Latest NewsLifestyleNewsSports

Malaysian man who provided place to Hidilyn Diaz beaming with pride

Photo courtesy of Bernama

Deputy President of the Malaysian Weightlifting Federation, Ahmad Janius, is feeling a proud man after the victory of Hidilyn Diaz in Tokyo Olympics whom he helped during her stay in the country.

Diaz had spent more than a year training at the house of Janius at Kampung Kesang Tua, Jasin, Malaysia. 

Janius said during training the athlete would often say that she wanted to win the Olympic gold medal and would regularly train in her routine daily timing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m while focusing on her studies at night.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Diaz and coaches Gao Kaiwen and Julius Naranjo had to stay in Malaysia and move from one condominium to another in subsequent months.

The Olympic gold medalist expressed gratitude to Janius and others who helped her in Malaysia. 

“Thank you very much sir for giving us (a) house, (a) home, (and) for giving us family in Malaysia,” Diaz said in a video.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

