Filipinos with expired visas fill 5 out of 10 seats on repatriation flights from UAE

Majority of the overseas Filipinos from the UAE who get repatriated include those whose contracts have been finished, those whose visas have been canceled, and those at risk of overstaying.

A breakdown released by the Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola revealed that out of 2,069 repatriates from the UAE, 47% of them were OFWs whose visas had been cancelled or had overstayed in the country.

RELATED STORY: DFA vows to mount more flights for distressed OFWs in UAE

Filipinos with medical cases come in second with 21%, followed by Families with minor children at 12%.

Those who are suffering from medical conditions comprise 8% of the total overseas Filipinos repatriated while overseas Filipinos from jail as well as those in the shelter comrpise 7 and 5% respectively.

DFA Usec Arriola states that the statistics may vary this coming August, as the department aims to bring home another 4,610 Filipinos 14 flights around the world, six of which will be flights from the UAE.

READ ON: Step by step guide on gov’t-led repatriation process from UAE to PH

“We don’t know if it’s going to be the same statistics that we’ll see next month, but majority pa rin, a very, very big part is cancelled visas, (cancelled) contracts and overstaying. In the spirit of transparency, just to show ano po talaga yung 2,069 po na yan. Ito po talaga yung anong klaseng mga emergency (cases) nag re-respond po yung mga posts natin,” said Usec Arriola.

“We try our best to accommodate everyone pero kung titignan po ninyo mas marami talaga yung cancelled visa contract or overstay,” she added.