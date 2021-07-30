Duterte ready to face law over alleged human rights abuses

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his readiness to face any charges in a local court instead of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with his “controversial” war on drugs.

Hitting out at his opponents, he however said in a televised address that he intends to bring some “dilawan” or the opposition with him if he gets convicted and sent to jail.

“Now there are many violations of human rights everywhere eh, hindi ninyo iniintindi kasi nakikinig kayo sa pulitika dito. Na-politicize ‘yan eh. Trabaho ng dilawan ‘yan (you do not understand because you listen to these politicians. It has been politicized. That’s the handiwork of the yellows),” he said.

“Kung ako ang makulong sa — magdala ako ng mga limang dilawan, sabihin ko sa iyo. Magpakulong ako, magdala ako ng dalawang dilawan, mamili ako sa kanila. Ano — bakit…? Paano ko kayo dalhin? Iyan ang problema ninyo (If I go to jail, I will bring five yellows with me, I’m telling you. I’m ready to go to jail but I will bring two yellows, I will choose from them. How will I bring them? That’s your problem),” Duterte added.

Duterte insisted that the Hague-based tribunal would never acquire jurisdiction over him since the Rome Statute, which created the ICC, did not become a law in the Philippines.

Even as the Senate ratified the treaty, Duterte said that the document was not published in the Official Gazette, a requirement before the law takes effect in the country.

Recently ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda asked the tribunal to launch an investigation into the alleged crimes “against humanity during the drug war from 2016 to 2019.”

Earlier after a preliminary examination into the drug war initiated by Bensouda in 2018, the Philippines left the Rome Statute over alleged violations “of due process.”

The Palace has termed Bensouda’s request to launch an inquiry in the drug war as “legally erroneous and politically motivated.”