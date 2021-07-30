Latest News

DFA vows to mount more flights for distressed OFWs in UAE

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has vowed to mount more repatriation flights for distressed migrant Filipino workers in the UAE. 

A fourth flight is scheduled on July 30, and is scheduled to arrive in the Philippines on Saturday, July 31.

“We are mounting more flights in the coming weeks to bring home as many distressed Filipinos from the UAE as soon as possible,” stated Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola.

At least six repatriation flights from UAE are currently scheduled in August.
These flights will be on August 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 27.

The DFA statement comes following Malacanang’s decision on Friday to extend its travel restrictions imposed on the United Arab Emirates and nine other countries will be extended until August 15. 

This is the sixth extension of the travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant. 

“Suportado po ni Pangulong Duterte ang pag extend ng travel ban sa sampung bansa hanggang August 15,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a media briefing Friday. 

“These countries include India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.”

Under the travel ban, only government repatriation flights will be allowed. The IATF also approved the conduct of special commercial flights subject for approval.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the DFA has chartered several flights to bring home a total of 3,350 Filipinos from the UAE.

On July 28, it welcomed an additional 350 Filipinos from Dubai, UAE, who had been stranded in the country after having been adversely affected by the pandemic. 

The 350 repatriates underwent the appropriate medical protocols upon arrival, as required by the Department of Health and underwent quarantine procedures in accordance with the guidelines established by the Interagency Task Force.

This marks the third DFA special chartered flight this July from the GCC country. 

All repatriates received $200 or PHP10,000 as reintegration assistance.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

