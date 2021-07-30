DFA endorsed 11 Emirates Bayanihan flights in August

The Department of Foreign Affairs has endorsed 11 Bayanihan special flights via Emirates in August.

The 11 flights will carry at least 100 stranded overseas Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates.

“DFA just endorsed 11 Emirates flights as Bayanihan flights with 100 passengers per flight for the month of August. Bayanihan flights are primarily for previously ticketed Filipino passengers,” DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said on Twitter.

“Previously ticketed passengers of Emirates are requested to get in touch directly with their ticketing agents for confirmation of booking,” she added.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that the travel restrictions imposed on the United Arab Emirates and nine other countries will be extended until August 15.

This is the sixth extension of the travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Apart from the UAE, countries including Oman, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are also covered by the ban.

“Suportado po ni Pangulong Duterte ang pag extend ng travel ban sa sampung bansa hanggang August 15,” Roque said in a media briefing.

Earlier this week, the DFA reminded the public that airlines cannot mount special commercial flights or Bayanihan flights from countries under travel ban unless they follow certain conditions.

Arriola said that majority of passengers on Bayanihan flights should be ticket holders of cancelled flights.

“The airlines are already applying for Bayanihan flights. Their applications will not be approved unless majority of their seats are for ticket holders of cancelled flights. Ticket holders should contact their airlines,” she said.

At least six repatriation flights from UAE are currently scheduled in August.

The flights will be on August 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 27.