GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachTop Stories

UAE opens Golden Visa application for medical doctors

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 seconds ago

THE UAE government is calling on medical doctors to take advantage of the Golden Visa scheme to get a long-term residency of 10 years. 

 

The move aims to attract talented professionals in the medical field to the UAE.

 

The application starts from this month until September 2022 on smartservices.ica.gov.ae. 

 

Medical doctors licensed in Dubai can apply at smart.gdrfad.gov.ae and the government will receive and review the applications before the visas are issued.

 

For those who wish to apply for the Golden Visa in person, seven centers affiliated to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship will be established across the emirates.

 

These measures follow the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

 

Recently, the government announced the start of the Golden Visa application process for coders through the National Program for Coders. It will enable 100,000 coders get long-term residency.

 

A facility of conditionally-renewable long-term residency visas for five or 10 years for certain categories of residents, including investors, entrepreneurs and special talents is also available in the UAE.

 

With the new set of measures, residents and foreigners can get long-term residence visas without the need for an Emirati sponsor.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

House clears bills to create Virology Institute, Center for Disease Control

3 mins ago

Dubai gang falls within 10 hours after mind-boggling AED13M Dubai jewelry heist

6 mins ago

Metro Manila, nearby provinces remain under GCQ with heightened restrictions until Aug. 15

6 mins ago

Gordon floats idea of ‘closing Facebook’ due to online trolls

14 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button