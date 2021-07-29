UAE opens Golden Visa application for medical doctors

THE UAE government is calling on medical doctors to take advantage of the Golden Visa scheme to get a long-term residency of 10 years.

The move aims to attract talented professionals in the medical field to the UAE.

The application starts from this month until September 2022 on smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

Medical doctors licensed in Dubai can apply at smart.gdrfad.gov.ae and the government will receive and review the applications before the visas are issued.

For those who wish to apply for the Golden Visa in person, seven centers affiliated to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship will be established across the emirates.

These measures follow the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Recently, the government announced the start of the Golden Visa application process for coders through the National Program for Coders. It will enable 100,000 coders get long-term residency.

A facility of conditionally-renewable long-term residency visas for five or 10 years for certain categories of residents, including investors, entrepreneurs and special talents is also available in the UAE.

With the new set of measures, residents and foreigners can get long-term residence visas without the need for an Emirati sponsor.