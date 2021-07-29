Latest News

Roque: IATF to discuss fate of travel ban on UAE, 9 other countries 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will discuss the fate of the prevailing travel restrictions imposed on the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

The travel ban is set to expire on July 31. The decision was made in order to prevent the spread of the Delta variant. 

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed last week that the Delta variant cases in the country are linked to one another leading to what experts call as ‘local transmission’.

“The DOH further emphasized the need to continuously enforce strict border control measures and intensify local COVID-19 responses with the local transmission of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant in the Philippines,” it said in a statement.

“The country has been implementing travel bans and stringent border control measures to delay the entry of the variant, giving the country a headstart to prepare its capacity to manage potential surges,” it added.

The DOH said that clusters of Delta variant cases were seen to be ‘linked to other local cases’, therefore, exhibiting local transmission.

“Upon detection of local cases with the Delta variant, the DOH explained that the government has initiated enhanced COVID-19 response in areas where Delta variant cases were detected. Both the national and local governments have been continuously working together to intensify the implementation of the prevent, detect, isolate, treat, and re-integrate response strategies and increase the country’s health system capacity to be able to manage cases,” the department added.

The DOH said that the government units (LGUs) and the private sector have been ensuring that there are enough COVID-19-dedicated ward, ICU, and temporary treatment facility beds in the country.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

OCTA projects 5,000 daily cases in Metro Manila without ‘circuit breaker’ lockdowns 

8 mins ago

Airlines mounting special flights from UAE told to allot most seats to OFWs with cancelled flights

1 hour ago

DFA to address OFW concerns on UAE, Oman repatriation efforts this July 30

3 hours ago

Demand for Pinoy nurses doubles during COVID pandemic

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button