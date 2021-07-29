No COVID-19 test if passenger returns to Abu Dhabi within 72 hours—Etihad

Passengers returning to Abu Dhabi from a 72-hour trip abroad will not be required to present new certificate of negative PCR test on their arrival, according to Etihad Airways.

The decision was taken to make travel simpler and easier for passengers on short breaks and business trips, but will require travelers to carry a negative PCR report while taking flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

On trips of less than 72 hours, PCR tests taken in the UAE can now be used for return journeys. The PCR certificate will be valid for 72 hours from the time of the result.

The UAE national carrier Etihad was the first airline in the world to have 100 per cent of all its operating flight crew vaccinated against COVID-19 and the one which mandated passengers to submit a negative PCR test result prior to their departure.

Meanwhile, flights from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka remain suspended until August 2 while the travel restrictions on India and Pakistan will remain until further notice following the latest government directives.

The Emiratis, diplomatic missions, official delegations and the 10-year Golden Visa holders are however exempted from the UAE entry restrictions.

The passengers will however have to follow quarantine conditions as Etihad continues to operate flights to all four countries.