Metro Manila, nearby provinces remain under GCQ with heightened restrictions until Aug. 15

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has retained the General Community Quarantine status with heightened restrictions in Metro Manila and nearby provinces until August 15.

The recommendation was made by the Inter Agency Task Force on Wednesday, July 28.

Duterte also approved the IATF’s recommendation to retain the enhanced community quarantine classification of Iloilo City and Iloilo province in Region 6, and Cagayan de Oro City and Gingoog City in Region 10 from August 1 until August 7.

Ilocos Norte in Region 1; Bataan in Region 3; and Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City in Region 7 from August 1 until August 15, 2021 will remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

Here are the areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions apart from NCR:

Ilocos Sur in Region 1;

Cagayan in Region 2;

Bulacan in Region 3;

Laguna, Lucena City,

Cavite and Rizal in Region 4-A;

Naga City in Region 5;

Antique, Aklan, Bacolod City, and Capiz in Region 6;

Negros Oriental in Region 7;

Zamboanga del Sur in Region 9;

Misamis Oriental in Region 10;

Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental in Region 11;

and Butuan City in CARAGA.

Here are the areas under normal General Community Quarantine (GCQ):

Baguio City and Apayao in the Cordillera Administrative Region;

City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino in Region 2;

Quezon and Batangas in Region 4-A;

Puerto Princesa in Region 4-B;

Guimaras and Negros Occidental in Region 6;

Zamboanga Sibugay, City of Zamboanga and Zamboanga del Norte in Region 9;

Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur in Region 11;

General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato and South Cotabato in Region 12;

Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Sur in CARAGA and Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

The rest of the Philippines are under Modified GCQ for the whole month of August.