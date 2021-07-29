EDITOR’S CHOICELatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachTop Stories

LOOK: Special lounge for OFWs opened at New Clark airport

Courtesy of BCDA

THE newly completed Clark International Airport terminal building has reserved a transit lounge for the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), as a gesture of appreciation to the country’s modern day heroes.

The facility will help the OFWs to enjoy several amenities in the waiting area.

An inspection of the new terminal was earlier carried out on July 17 during which Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vince Dizon and Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (Lipad) Chief Executive Officer Bi Yong Chungunco were accompanied by several government officials to oversee facilities at the lounge.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III received Senate President Vicente Sotto III; former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, currently Presidential Adviser on Clark Programs and Projects; and French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz and several Metro Manila mayors at the lounge.

Courtesy of BCDA

Dizon said the Clark will serve as an “international gateway that all Filipinos can be proud of, not just because of its state-of-the-art facilities, but because it reflects Filipino values.”

The OFWs will also get to experience 24/7 self-service check-in and bag drop facilities and the terminal offers view of Sacobia mountain ranges towards its west and Mt. Arayat toward its east.

The passenger terminal is a four-story building, with domestic and international remote gates, baggage reclaim halls, VIP space, arrival corridors, immigration and fixed link bridges, well-wishers area, forecourt, check-in, security checks, retail space and gate lounges, a food and beverage area, and commercially important (CIP) lounges.

The terminal’s design of its facade reflects the wavy silhouette of Mt. Arayat, Mt. Pinatubo, and Sierra Madre mountain range.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

