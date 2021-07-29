House clears bills to create Virology Institute, Center for Disease Control

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and a Virology Research Institute in the Philippines (VIP) to help overcome the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber approved the “Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act” at 198-0-0 vote.

The proposed Institute is aimed to be the premier research and development institute in the field of virology covering all areas in viruses and viral diseases in humans, plants, and animals.

It will also act as a venue for scientists from within the country and abroad to work collaboratively to study viruses of agricultural, industrial, clinical, and environmental importance.

The House also approved the “Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) Act” through a vote of 193-6-0.

The centre will focus on fighting infectious diseases and act as an independent agency combining the Department of Health’s Disease Prevention and Control Bureau and Epidemiology Bureau.