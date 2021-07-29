DOJ contradicts Duterte: 43 immigration officials in ‘pastillas scam’ not yet fired 

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has clarified that the Immigration Bureau officials allegedly involved in the so-called ‘Pastillas scam’ were not sacked, contrary to President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement during his sixth and final State of the Nation Address last July 26.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that their six-month preventive suspension has ended and they are now back to work.

He said they need to face their cases first in the Ombudsman and DOJ before they can be removed from post.

The Immigration employees are back in their main office but they have no assigments yet pending their case.

“No, they were not fired or dismissed, precisely because the investigation of their cases is still going on,” Guevarra said in a message to reporters.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in his final SONA that he had fired Immigration officials.

“There were 43 personnel involved. I fired them all. Talagang pinaalis ko sa gobyerno,” Duterte said.

Guevarra said that there are procedures before these officials can be dismissed.

“Under existing Civil Service Commission (CSC) rules, dismissal from service may be imposed for dishonesty and other major administrative offenses. Both the Ombudsman and the DOJ may exercise that disciplinary power after giving the respondents their day in court,” he added.