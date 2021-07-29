Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA to address OFW concerns on UAE, Oman repatriation efforts this July 30

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will be addressing OFWs’ concerns on repatriation efforts spearheaded by the government through a virtual press conference to be held this July 30, at 1:30 pm (9:30 am UAE time)

Speakers for the virtual presser on PH Government’s Repatriation Efforts in the Middle East include DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs, Usec. Sarah Lou Arriola, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to Oman Amb. Imelda Panolong, and Philippine Consulate in Dubai Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes.

Each speaker will provide the latest updates on the Philippine government’s ongoing repatriation efforts set this August. They will also address OFWs’ concerns through media outlets.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), through its Office of the Global Media and Public Affairs (OGMPA), will host the session on their social media platforms.

