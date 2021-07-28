WATCH: Car crashes into fuel pump, causes massive fire in Saudi Arabia

A massive fire scorched parts of a petrol station in Saudi Arabia after a driver crashed into a fuel pump.

In a viral video, the woman was had just finished filling up her fuel at a petrol station in Al Aflaj in Saudi. When she was about to leave, she crashed into one of the fuel pumps, that began a blaze.

Fuel attendant immediately used their fire extinguisher in the efforts to douse the blaze. However, the fire continued to grow as seen in the video.

The woman driver, together with her male passenger, fled to safety as station workers continued to put the fire down. Other motorists in the station also fled from the scene.

Fuel station workers managed to have it under control within a few more seconds, with the help of other individuals.

The Civil Defense’s preliminary investigations reveal that the driver lost control of the vehicle. They also followed up with the incident to ensure that the fire was extinguished when they arrived at the scene.

Watch the video here: