UAE mulls resumption of regular office work after drop in COVID-19 cases

A drop in COVID-19 infections will enable resumption of office work across all sectors and cautious resumption of tourism and other economic activity, the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has said.

The authorities said the decrease in cases reflects the UAE’s strategy for curbing COVID-19. The NCEMA attributed the fall in cases to adherence to rules and vaccination.

NCEMA posted on social media a summary of weekly Coronavirus briefing which said that the decrease in the number of gradual return to normal life, economic and tourism activity, employees working from their headquarters. The briefing was also broadcast on TV.

The authorities said that they have witnessed a decrease in the number of infections indicating success in dealing with COVID-19. An increase in tourism activity was also noted, but people have been asked to follow rules and not take risks.

The demand for tourism was seen both inside and outside the country as a result of the adoption of precautionary and preventive measures, said NCEMA, adding that during week’s Eid Al Adha holiday there was a collective observance of COVID-19 rules.

Authorities also said that mass testing and one of the world’s fastest vaccination programmes have helped the Emirates to curb the spread of the coronavirus and close to 200 medical aid flights were sent across the world to help fight the pandemic. Besides about 2,154 tonnes of medical aid, respiratory and screening equipment, personal protection equipment and detection tests being sent to 135 countries around the world, the authorities had also set up field hospitals in countries of Sudan, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

On Tuesday the UAE reported 1,539 coronavirus cases that took the total number of infections to 674,724 while 1,497 patients beat the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 652,180.

Meanwhile two more people died from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 1,929 since the pandemic began while cases dropped sharply since January, when they hovered close to 4,000.

Nearly 77.91 per cent of the UAE population has received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 69.35 per cent have got two jabs. (AW)