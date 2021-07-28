Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTop Stories

Richard Gordon tests positive for COVID-19 

Philippine Senator Richard Gordon confirmed on Wednesday that he has tested for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing quarantine.

“Ako mismo, right now. Natamaan ako. So I’m staying home,” Gordon was quoted during a Philippine Red Cross’ COVID-19 response in a radio interview.

The case of Gordon, who was already vaccinated against COVID-19, is asymptomatic.

He is the sixth senator who has confirmed that he contracted COVID-19.

Other senators who had turned COVID-19 positive include Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senators Sonny Angara, Aquilino Pimentel III, Ronald dela Rosa, and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

