JUST IN: 359 stranded OFWs from UAE arrive home 

Courtesy of DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has brought home 359 stranded Filipinos from the UAE who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday morning. 

The overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were onboard PR 8659. It is the sixth chartered DFA repatriation flight since June.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola earlier said: “Each adult repatriate received an equivalent of PHP10,000 reintegration financial assistance from the DFA.”

The next available repatriation flight by DFA will be in August.

“The UAE repatriation flights for July 27 & 30 are already fully booked. But both @PHinUAE and @PHinDubai are still processing the passenger lists for August flights arriving on August 6,13,20, & 27,” Arriola earlier said in a Twitter post. 

