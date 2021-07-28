‘Huwag tayong magplastikan’: Orocan takes swipe at lack of support for Diaz prior to Olympic win

Plastic manufacturer Orocan congratulated Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist, and took a swipe at fellow brands on their belated support for the athlete only after her victory.

It mentioned that when Diaz was supposedly asking for help for her Olympic run, brands only ‘seen zoned’ the athlete.

“Wag na tayong magplastikan. Last year, na-see zone si Hidilyn sa ‘ting mga brands. Ngayon cheer zone tayo sa kanya. Orocan yarrn?” read the message on their social media post.

Orocan was alluding to Diaz’s plea back in June 2019 when she took to social media to appeal to private companies to ask for help.

“Is it okay to ask sponsorship sa mga private companies towards Tokyo 2020? Hirap na hirap na ko, I need financial support. Nahihiya kasi ako, pero try ko kapalan mukha ko para sa minimithi kong pangarap para sa ating bansa na maiuwi ang Gold Medal mula sa Olympics,” said Diaz who admitted that she’s took this step to ensure that she can compete and to win the country’s elusive gold medal.

In the Philippines, the term ‘Orocan’ is used as an alternative for the derogatory Filipino term ‘plastic’ which means that someone is being or acting ‘fake’.

Orocan, in its Facebook post, also lauded the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medal winner for bringing pride to the country.

“Maraming salamat sa pagbuhat mo sa Pilipinas,” read the message.