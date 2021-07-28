Hidilyn Diaz on her way to PH via Philippine Airlines flight

Olympic Gold Medalist Hidilyn Diaz is coming home.

She is set to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday afternoon from Tokyo, Japan.

“Excited na akong makita ang family ko at excited na akong ipakita sa inyo ang medalyang napanalunan ko nung isang araw,” Diaz said in a video while at the Narita airport.

“Miss na miss ko na ang Pilipinas at mahal na mahal ko ang Pilipinas so I’m proud to represent Philippines,” she added.

Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Diaz also joined Diaz’s flight back home.

Philippine Airlines shared photos of Diaz while she was in the plane on her way to the Philippines.

PAL said Diaz will get 80,000 free miles per year for life.

“This makes her not only the first Filipina Olympic gold medalist, but also Philippine Airlines’ first Forever Flyer,” said PAL president and chief operating officer Gilbert Santa Maria. (TDT)