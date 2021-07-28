Gordon floats idea of ‘closing Facebook’ due to online trolls

Senator Richard Gordon is open on the idea of closing down Facebook over the proliferation of trolls and for being a tool to silence critics.

“Popularity is sometimes earned but popularity can also be manipulated,” Gordon said in an interview on ABS-CBN.

“That is why we have a bill that we should investigate whether public funds are being used for trolls. Everywhere we go, trolls are there,” he said.

“And if we have to close down Facebook, if Facebook is being utilized para itumba ang gobyerno we should do that. China does that. I mean, it would be unpopular but what the hell…” Gordon continued.

Gordon also claimed that Facebook is being used to silence critics.

Senator Ping Lacson previously said that a government undersecretary is establishing troll farms ahead of the 2022 elections.

“So you can just imagine if it materializes and using the resources of the government whether or not it is sanctioned by Malacañang—well I hope not and I don’t believe so— maybe overeager lang ‘yung official na ‘yun na magpakitang gilas sa kanyang ginagawa,” he said. (TDT)