Dubai Police seek help in identifying body found in Al Muhaisnah 2 area

Investigators at Dubai Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man whose body was found in a sand area in Al Muhaisnah 2.

No identification documents were found with the body of the man.

“The Asian national was found dead in a sand area in Al Muhaisnah-2 in Dubai with no identification documents,” said the police force.

According to the detectives working at Al Qusais Police Station, the body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology to determine the cause of death.

Any information to help identify the deceased can be forwarded to the Dubai Police Call Centre at 04-901.

Original photo source: Dubai Police