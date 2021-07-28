Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai offers AED100,000 for ‘Dubai Summer Story’ – here’s how you can win

The Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has started a contest enabling people to win AED 100,000 for capturing videos of Dubai.

The contest requires residents to capture videos of summer in the emirate and was launched as part of the ongoing DSS festival.

As per contest requirements, the HD videos can range from 30 seconds to a minute and must cover three activities from food, shopping, hotels, family fun, and citywide attractions.

The videos can be posted on Instagram under the theme ‘Dubai Summer Story’ and uploaded with the tag @dsssocial using #DubaiSummerStory.

The contest will accept entries until August 24.

All entries and participants must ensure their films respect the UAE’s cultural and social traditions reflecting a modest dress code and avoiding any display of alcoholic beverages or shisha. (AW)

