COVID-19 cases decline in UAE after Eid holidays

The UAE has witnessed a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases after the recent Eid Al Adha holidays, according to the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Taher Al Ameri said that the cases have come down over the last few days, which was in contrast to an increase in daily infections earlier during long holidays.

Based on data from the Eid Al Fitr break in May this year; New Year’s Eve celebrations; and Eid Al Adha last year, authorities had said that daily cases had gone up by 500 percent.

However during the holidays last week, the cases remained under 1,550 as residents followed COVID-19 safety measures.

Dr. Taher said adherence to COVID guidelines has enabled them to observe a safe Eid holiday and their “efforts and that of our front line of defence will help us return to normal life gradually.”

The UAE residents observed a six-day break from Monday, July 19, to Saturday, July 24, comprising a four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha last week and off in view of Friday-Saturday weekend.

The daily cases have remained under 1,600 during most days of this month in contrast to 2,000 in June. Taher said the residents are required to adhere to all relevant Covid safety measures” as we would need to coexist with the COVID-19 virus.”

“Awareness about safety measures is our best bet in reducing its impact,” he said. (AW)