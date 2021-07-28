586,000 OFWs benefit from TESDA online training courses

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) reported on Wednesday that it was able to help around 586,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) through its online training program.

In a Laging Handa briefing, TESDA deputy director-general Aniceto Bertiz said that around 383,000 returning OFWs were able to benefit from the One-Stop Service Center for OFWs (OSSCO).

The courses offered to OFWs are part of the OFW Re-Integration via Skills and Entrepreneurship (RISE) program launched to help returning OFWs.

TESDA was also able to produce 2,978 contact tracers all over the country under its contact tracing program.

“Almost 1,800 of those are already hired in local government units,” Bertiz added.

The government has repatriated over 600,000 OFWs displaced by the coronavirus pandemic since May 2020.

Around 70,000 to 130,000 more OFWs are expected to return to the country this year.

OWWA said that the 612,000 Filipinos have been sent to their home provinces. (TDT)