51 QC policemen tested positive for COVID-19 deployed during SONA

The Quezon City Police Department admitted that 51 out of 188 police officers deployed during President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address tested positive for COVID-19.

“118 of Police Station 3 participated in our SONA deployment, and then 51 of them were tested positive,” QCPD Director Antonio Yarra said.

The QC police chief said that they could not conclude yet if the protests or SONA rally was the source of the infection.

The cops had undergone mandatory swab testing on July 23 but the results only came out last Tuesday.

“The result came out yesterday, and today, 51 were positive of the 118,” he added.

“Take note, the test was on July 23, so the Sona was on July 26, so the test was made 3 days before the Sona,” Yarra continued.

The QC LGU said that at least 82 police officers tested positive for the virus.

The city police chief said that the 51 who tested positive were part of the 82 new cases. (TDT)