Roque to undergo checkup before announcing if he’ll run for Senate

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he’ll first undergo a physical checkup before deciding on whether or not he would run for Senate in the upcoming 2022 elections.

“Ako po ay magpapa-schedule ng thorough physical checkup bago po dumating ang buwan ng Setyembre at para nga po malaman kung ano talaga ang estado natin,” he said in an interview over dzBB.

Roque was reportedly included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s initial list of senatorial bets for the 2022 national elections.

Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, vice president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) for the Visayas, earlier said Duterte is finalizing their senatorial lineup.

Roque first became Duterte’s spokesperson in October 2017. He resigned the following year to run for the Senate in 2019 despite Duterte saying he would not win. 

However, he later withdrew his Senate bid after suffering from “unstable angina coronary disease”.

