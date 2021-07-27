PH’s 97-year journey to first Olympic gold medal

July 26, 2021 will forever be marked in the hearts of Filipinos when weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz took home the country’s first-ever gold medal for the global Summer Olympics. This ended a 97-year gold medal drought for since the Philippines first participated in the Olympics.

Prior to Diaz’s gold medal win, many other Filipino athletes have attempted to win the gold medal but settled for either bronze or silver since 1928.

As of posting time, the Philippines has seven bronze medals, 3 silver medals, and 1 gold medal from the Olympics held at different parts of the world.

Here’s the list:

Seven Bronze Medalists:

Teófilo Yldefonso, Swimming (breaststroke) @ 1928 Summer Olympics at Amsterdam, Netherlands

Teófilo Yldefonso, Swimming (breaststroke) @ 1932 Summer Olympics at Los Angeles, USA

Simeon Toribio, Athletics (High Jump) @ 1932 Summer Olympics at Los Angeles, USA

José Villanueva, Boxing (bantamweight) @ 1932 Summer Olympics at Los Angeles, USA

Miguel White, Athletics (400m hurdles) @ 1936 Summer Olympics at Berlin, Germany

Leopoldo Serantes, Boxing (light flyweight) @ 1988 Summer Olympics at Seoul, South Korea

Roel Velasco, Boxing (light flyweight) @ 1992 Summer Olympics at Barcelona, Spain

Three Silver Medalists:

Anthony Villanueva, Boxing (featherweight) 1964 Summer Olympics at Tokyo, Japan

Mansueto Velasco, Boxing (light flyweight) @ 1996 Summer Olympics at Atlanta, United States

Hidilyn Diaz, Weightlifting (53kg) @ 2016 Summer Olympics at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

One Gold Medalist:

Hidilyn Diaz, Weightlifting (55kg) @ 2020 Summer Olympics at Tokyo, Japan