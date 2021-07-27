Megaworld to give Hidilyn Diaz 14M condo unit after historic Olympic win

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will be receiving a 14 million worth condominium unit from business tycoon Andrew Tan of Megaworld following her historic win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“This epic moment is about 97 years in the making, and this is our way of saying thanks to Hidilyn for making us all proud. We believe that it’s just right to give our first-ever Olympic gold medalist a home in our first-ever township, Eastwood City, where she can enjoy the township lifestyle with her family and loved ones” Kevin L. Tan, chief strategy officer, Megaworld Corporation said in a statement.

The company said that Diaz is currently the most decorated Filipino Olympian in history with two recognitions under her name after previously winning a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Apart from the condominium unit, Diaz is also set to receive at least 33 million pesos in cash.

Diaz will receive Php10 million under Republic Act (RA) 10699. The government – through its sports agency Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) – will provide cash incentives to gold medal winners in the Olympics.

Some private companies also pledged to give P10 million to Filipino Olympic gold medalists.

Business moguls Manny Pangilinan and San Miguel CEO Ramon Ang also committed to give the same amount to gold medalists.

Pangilinan and Ang will also match the P5 million rewards for silver medal winners, and P2 million for bronze medalists from the government to encourage athletes to give their best shot in the Olympic games.

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero also said that he will give Php3 million for Olympic gold medalists.