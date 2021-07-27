Business tycoons who will reward Hidilyn Diaz ₱10 million for Olympic gold 

Weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz is set to receive at least Php33 million pesos in cash incentives after winning the country’s first gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Aside from the Php10 million that Diaz will get from Philippine Sports Commission as an Olympic gold medlist, which was stated under Republic Act (RA) 10699, some business tycoons and private companies also pledged to give Php10 million.

Business mogul Manny Pangilinan will give this huge sum of money under the MVP Sports Foundation.

Business tycoon and San Miguel CEO Ramon Ang also committed the same amount.

Meanwhile, business tycoon Andrew Tan of Megaworld announced that they will give the Olympic gold medalist condominium unit worth 14 million following her historic win.

“This epic moment is about 97 years in the making, and this is our way of saying thanks to Hidilyn for making us all proud. We believe that it’s just right to give our first-ever Olympic gold medalist a home in our first-ever township, Eastwood City, where she can enjoy the township lifestyle with her family and loved ones” Kevin L. Tan, chief strategy officer, Megaworld Corporation said in a statement.

The company said that Diaz is currently the most decorated Filipino Olympian in history with two recognitions under her name after previously winning a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics.