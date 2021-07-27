Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi bans media coverage of triple murder case

Staff Report

The Abu Dhabi Attorney General has banned all media coverage of the man who killed three of his family members.

Abu Dhabi Attorney-General Ali Mohammed Alblooshi outlined that the ban applies for all written, audio, visual and social media platforms.

The prohibition also applies to personal opinions and commentary regarding the case. Authorities also prohibit mentioning names involved in the case until the Public Prosecution refers the case to the court.

An official statement from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said that several traditional and social media handles spread fake news regarding the case, causing “confusion in the community” due to the “rash and irresponsible way in which the information was disseminated”.

The Public Prosecution has also initiated investigations against a media outlet and a person for “giving false information” about the case without being authorised to do so.

