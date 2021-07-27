10 repatriated OFWs from Dubai, Dhaka test positive for COVID-19 

Ten repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who arrived in Davao City this month have tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte confirmed Monday.

Out of the 138 repatriates from Dhaka, Bangladesh who arrived on July 15, three tested positive of the virus. Meanwhile, seven out of the 350 OFWs from Dubai, UAE who arrived on July 18 also caught COVID-19.

“They are already transferred at the designated Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facility (TTMF) for OFWs who will turn positive from repatriated flights,” Mayor Duterte said.

Contact tracing is ongoing, said the mayor.

Earlier, Mayor Sara clarified that Davao City only accepts international repatriation flights.

“There are international flights that would come in. They will be in a bubble wrap and will go directly to an isolation hotel. From there, they will undergo the needed COVID-19 processing, so there will be hotels designated for these groups,” she said.

Meanwhile, Quezon City has reported its first case of the more virulent Delta COVID-19 variant from a returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW).

In a statement, the Quezon City LGU said that the OFW from Saudi Arabia has already recovered from the disease.

The LGU said that the 34-year-old patient arrived in the Philippines last June 24 and stayed in a Makati hotel for 10 days.

The OFW first experienced an itchy throat on June 28 and underwent swab testing on June 30. He was tagged as recovered and allowed to go home on July 11.

The OFW’s family and close contacts are now under strict quarantine after the LGU received the results of genome sequencing.