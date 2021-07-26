Man guns down three family members in Al Ain

The Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a young man after he killed three members of his family using a firearm at Al Ain.

The Police announced his arrest Monday, but shared little details of the incident. They added that all the “procedures are being completed to refer the defendant to Public Prosecution.”

Both the man’s age and nationality were not revealed.

Last month, an Asian man was sentenced to life in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court for the premeditated murder of his wife, after he stabbed her 11 times at the entrance of their residential building in Dubai. The sentence will be followed by deportation of the defendant.

Official records indicate that the incident had taken place during September 25 last year, when the defendant surrendered himself to the police stating that he had murdered his wife. (AW)