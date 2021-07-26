Latest NewsSportsTFT News

Filipina skateboarder Didal finishes seventh in Tokyo Olympics

Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal finished seventh in the Tokyo Olympics women’s street skateboarding Monday morning at the Ariake Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan.

The 22-year-old scored 2.33 in her first run, 2.22 in the second, and managed only 2.97 points in the tricks category.

She tallied 2.97 in her second trick but fared poorly in her four other tricks and her third trick grimaced in pain and gingerly walked back to her base.

Though Didal pressed on for her final two tricks, the pain from the fall appeared to have affected her performance as she faltered in her fourth and fifth tricks.

After her final appearance in the women’s street skate, she said that her participation in the Olympics was “for the country.” “ I’m really proud to represent the Philippines,” she added.

Skate Pilipinas president Carl Sambrano, said he was amazed that the Philippines has an Olympian skateboarder. (AW)

