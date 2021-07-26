Dubai Economy launches dedicated app for raffle draws, scratch & win campaigns

Raffle draws and scratch and win campaigns in Dubai will now become available on ‘Dubai Raffles’ app, a .first-of-its-kind government digital platform.

The Dubai Economy on Monday announced the launch of a “fully comprehensive integrated platform” for companies and consumers to manage raffle draws and scratch and win campaigns.

Consumers will be required to register to participate in raffle draws through the app which will also provide information about coupons, prizes, raffle draws, scan and win e-coupons.

Through this new platform, winners will also be announced digitally and electronic raffle draws will be held without the need to have an inspector present at the draw site.

Presently some of the campaigns that are being run in the emirate are Mahzooz and Dubai Duty Free raffles. The e-transition will enhance consumer confidence and trust in raffle draws that are conducted by retailers and other establishments in the emirate, Dubai Economy said.

The app is available on both the Google Play and App Store. (AW)