Cebu Pacific’s first ‘Bayanihan flight’ scheduled for July 30, August flights still pending

Cebu Pacific has confirmed that it will be mounting its first ‘Bayanihan flight’ this coming July 30.

In an email response to The Filipino Times, the airline confirmed that it has also contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs to apply for more ‘Bayanihan flights’ this August, but they have yet to secure approvals as of posting time.

“We have contacted DFA and applied for Bayanihan flights, and have been approved to mount a special commercial flight from Dubai to Manila on July 30, flight number 5J 27. We have yet to secure approval for flights for August,” read the statement from Cebu Pacific.

Cebu Pacific advises passengers whose flights were affected by the travel ban to visit their website to secure their seats.

“Passengers who would like to take the 5J27 Dubai-Manila special flight on July 30 may book their tickets on the website, subject to seat availability. Those who were affected by previous flight cancellations may rebook through the manage booking portal https://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight ,” read the statement from Cebu Pacific.

The airline advised passengers whose seats will be confirmed to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result, taken within 48 hours prior to departure.

They also advised that pursuant to government’s health protocols, all passengers will be subjected to a 14-day, facility-based quarantine upon arrival in the Philippines. List of accredited facilities may refer to https://quarantine.doh.gov.ph/category/facility/ .

For this purpose, passengers are advised to have pre-booked quarantine hotels for 15 days/14 nights.

The cost of quarantine hotels for OFWs will be paid for by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA); while returning overseas Filipinos will be on self-pay basis.

All the passengers of Bayanihan flights will undergo RT-PCR test after seven days of quarantine. The cost of the test for land-based OFWs will be shouldered by OWWA; while the Philippine Port Authority will cover the cost for sea-based OFWs. Non-OFWs will have to pay for their own RT-PCR test.

For other travel requirements and reminders, passengers may visit http://bit.ly/CEBTravelRequirements .