Business setup, license renewal fees reduced to AED1,000 in Abu Dhabi

The business setup and license renewal fees have both been reduced to AED1,000 in Abu Dhabi emirate to spur growth.

The fees will be effective from Tuesday, 27 July, on top of other federal fees that will remain in place. The business setup fee has been reduced by nearly 90 percent.

The reduction of fees could significantly enhance ease of doing business in the emirate. This measure follows a joint effort between the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A fixed fee is expected to reduce bureaucratic hurdles for investors and help support a thriving business environment for the private sector especially for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The new fees are for six activities within the business license and cover all fees from Abu Dhabi Government entities like ADDED, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, membership fees for Abu Dhabi Chamber, CoC (Certificate of Conformity) issuance fee, and fees required by Abu Dhabi regulating entities. Several fees have been given away entirely while others have been significantly reduced.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said that they hope that a “significant change in fee structure” will further help to ease the setup process for new and existing investors and “create a thriving business environment that encourages growth and innovation.” He added that the “ease of starting and managing a business is a key lever and we strongly believe the restructuring of fees will help us achieve this goal.” (AW)