Hidilyn Diaz wins first PH Olympic gold in weightlifting

Hidilyn Diaz wins the first ever Olympic gold for the Philippines in weightlifting on July 26, Monday.

This is the first Olympic gold medal in 96 years

Diaz’s performance in the weightlifting 55KG division also set an Olympic record and history.

“Hidilyn Diaz (Weightlifting) gives the Philippines its 𝐟𝐒𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 π†πŽπ‹πƒ πŒπ„πƒπ€π‹ 𝐒𝐧 𝐭𝐑𝐞 𝐎π₯𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐒𝐜 π†πšπ¦πžπ¬ with a win in the Women’s 55kg in Tokyo 2020! Flag of Philippines Woman lifting weights,” Philippine Olympic Committee said.

She made her 3rd and final clean and jerk lift at 127kg, that denied China the gold in the Women’s 55kg Weightlifting after a total lift of 224kg (97kg in snatch).

She instantly became a top trending topic on Twitter.

“Hidilyn Diaz winning the first ever gold medal for the Philippines is the hero we need on SONA day,” Janine Gutierrez said in a tweet,

“Philippines’ first olympic gold medal was by a WOMAN! Ang galing mo, Hidilyn Diaz,” another netizen said. (TDT)