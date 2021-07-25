PH detects 55 new Delta COVID-19 cases, 17 from returning Overseas Filipinos

The Department of Health has detected 55 new Delta COVID-19 cases from its latest genome sequencing samples of positive individuals.

The DOH said on Sunday that 37 of the newly detected cases are considered local cases while 17 were from returning overseas Filipinos. One case is still being verified.

The total now of new Delta cases being detected is now at 119.

“Of the 37 local cases, 14 were from CALABARZON, eight from Northern Mindanao, six had an indicated address in the National Capital Region, six from Central Luzon, two from Davao Region, and one from the Ilocos Region,” the DOH said in a statement.

One case has died while 54 cases have been tagged as recovered.

The Delta variant has been considered as more transmissible and deadlier compared to other COVID-19 variants.

The DOH also reported that 94 Alpha variant cases have been detected, 87 are local cases, one ROF, and six are currently being verified if they are local or ROF cases. The Alpha variant has been first detected in the United Kingdom.

An additional 179 Beta variant cases or the variant first detected in South Africa. 168 were local cases, four were ROFs, and seven cases are currently being verified if they are local or ROF cases.

The DOH further reiterates that the purpose of whole genome sequencing is to guide the overall strategies of the government and not for individual case management.

“The samples sequenced are already COVID-19-positive regardless of the variant, therefore management and treatment of these cases should remain the same,” the department said in a statement. (TDT)