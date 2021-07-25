LOOK: Jordan Clarkson, apl.de.ap visit Pacquiao during training sessions

Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao met Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and The Black Eyed Peas member apl.de.ap as part of his string of interactions ahead of his vital match with Errol Spence Jr.

Pacquiao struck a pose with Clarkson, a Filipino-American in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Filipino Senator Pacquiao later shared the image of the trio on Twitter as he trains for his August 21 bout against welterweight world champion Errol.

Clarkson, 29, has played at the international level on several occasions and had the best campaign of his NBA career this past season as he bagged the esteemed Sixth Man of the Year award. Clarkson also took to Twitter to heap praise on Pacquiao.

Both Clarkson and apl.de.ap visited Pacquaio during one of his training sessions in Los Angeles. Born in Angeles City, which is a few hours north of the Philippines’ capital of Manila, apl.de.ap, aka Allan Pineda Lindo is best known for his work with the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group The Black Eyes Peas.

On August 21 Pacquiao will return to the ring for the first time since his victory over Keith Thurman in 2019 to face an undefeated Spence. (AW)