Two heat-exhausted tourists rescued from Khorfakkan mountain

The police in Sharjah have urged people to avoid mountaineering during hot days after rescuing two Asian tourists from a mountain in Khorfakkan who were exposed to heat exhaustion due to high temperatures.

The patrols of the Comprehensive Khorfakkan police station launched the rescue operation after the Operations Room of the Eastern Region police department received a report at 10:15 am on Friday that two people were stuck in a mountainous area after suffering heat exhaustion while climbing a mountain.

The police patrols accompanied by the national ambulance were quickly rushed to the place and the paramedics provided them with first aid and health care before removing the tourists to Khorfakkan Hospital for treatment.

The police further urged people to exercise caution while going to mountainous areas and avoid mountaineering during hot days. They have also warned about going too far in remote and high places and emphasized the need to have adequate water and the means of communication means to ensure safety. (AW)

