PH becomes first country to approve cultivation of “Golden Rice”

The Philippines became the first country Friday to approve commercial cultivation of Golden Rice whose consumption could fight off Vitamin-A deficiency and particularly reduce childhood malnutrition.

The Filipino farmers will become the first in the world to cultivate Golden Rice which was developed by the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice) in partnership with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).

The variety contains additional levels of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A and is seen to reduce childhood malnutrition prevalent in the country.

As per World Health Organization’s global studies, vitamin A deficiency (VAD) was found among pregnant women and affects an estimated 190 million children around the world. It is also a major cause of childhood blindness.

Golden Rice is genetically engineered to provide up to 50% of the average requirement for vitamin A to young children, according to IRRI.

Jean Balié, IRRI Director General,said that the “milestone puts the Philippines at the global forefront in leveraging agriculture research to address the issues of malnutrition and related health impacts in a safe and sustainable way.”

The Golden Rice variety has received food safety approvals from regulators in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States, but the Philippines is the first country to approve commercial cultivation. (AW)