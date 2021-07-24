Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH becomes first country to approve cultivation of “Golden Rice”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Philippines became the first country Friday to approve commercial cultivation of Golden Rice whose consumption could fight off Vitamin-A deficiency and particularly reduce childhood malnutrition.

The Filipino farmers will become the first in the world to cultivate Golden Rice which was developed by the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice) in partnership with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).

The variety contains additional levels of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A and is seen to reduce childhood malnutrition prevalent in the country.

RELATED STORY: “Mula agahan hanggang hapunan”: Why Filipinos say ‘rice is life’ in every meal

As per World Health Organization’s global studies, vitamin A deficiency (VAD) was found among pregnant women and affects an estimated 190 million children around the world. It is also a major cause of childhood blindness.

Golden Rice is genetically engineered to provide up to 50% of the average requirement for vitamin A to young children, according to IRRI.

Jean Balié, IRRI Director General,said that the “milestone puts the Philippines at the global forefront in leveraging agriculture research to address the issues of malnutrition and related health impacts in a safe and sustainable way.”

READ ON: LOOK: “Scorched rice” sold for $7.58 in a store in US

The Golden Rice variety has received food safety approvals from regulators in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States, but the Philippines is the first country to approve commercial cultivation. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Magnitude 6.6 tremor, 24 aftershocks felt in Batangas, Luzon area

32 mins ago

COVID-19: Miss World Philippines coronation rescheduled to Aug 8

52 mins ago

Legendary guitarist Wally Gonzalez dies at 71

1 hour ago

Filipino Tokyo Olympians to get additional Php100,000 allowance

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button