Dubai records no cases of theft at beaches since 2019

Residents in Dubai who frequent beaches have enjoyed a zero-theft rate since 2019 due to extensive campaigns against the crime.

Colonel Hassan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports police station at Dubai Police, said the incidents of theft on Dubai’s beaches have dropped to zero and the last 8 cases were registered in 2019 in which some suspects were also arrested.

He said the prime reason for the crime “was negligence on the part of beachgoers” who would leave “bags or money behind on the beach” and many tourists would “come straight to the beach from the airport, carrying their passports, cash, and valuables.”

The officer urged the public to keep an eye on their money and other valuables while at the beach insisting that police patrols also monitor the beaches round the clock. He said that the beachgoers shouldn’t be negligent in “leaving their cash or other valuables on the beach and go for swimming.”

Dubai Police have eight beach patrols as well as undercover personnel to act against violators, he added. He said that they have 11 bicycle patrols for maritime rescue which are equipped to deal with any emergency.

The Ports police station carries surveillance on Jumeirah Open Beach, Umm Suqeim Beach, JBR, and Al Mamzar Beach Park in Dubai.

The Dubai Police further urged beachgoers to follow safety measures and not to go swimming after sunset as the Municipal lifeguards are deployed only from sunrise to sunset. (AW)