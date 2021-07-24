Ex-VP Binay to join 2022 senate race under Lacson-Sotto ticket

The president of the United Nationalist Alliance (UNA) and former Vice President Jejomar Binay will join the next year’s senate race.

This was disclosed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III Saturday.

Sotto said in a Viber message to reporters that they are holding a meeting with their “new” senatorial candidate Saturday afternoon. He named Binay as he was pressed to disclose the new addition to their senate list.

Asked whether Binay has already confirmed running on their ticket, Sotto said, “Yes. Confirmed with us. Senate lineup.”

Sotto announced on Wednesday evening the first 10 senatorial candidates for the elections. The candidates are Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, Richard “Dick” Gordon, Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan II, Gregorio “Goyo” Larrazabal, Loren Legarda, Lucy Torres-Gomez,Joel Villanueva and Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri.

Sotto said he would have an assembly on July 28 with the party leaders in the Nationalist People’s Coalition about his candidacy for Vice President and the proposed line-up. On Tuesday Senator Panfilo Lacson confirmed that he and Sotto would run for President and Vice President respectively.

As per the latest Pulse Asia survey, 4% of Filipinos said they would vote for Lacson as President while 10% noted that they would vote for Sotto.

Sotto has ranked third preferred vice-presidential candidate for the elections and was followed by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. The elections will be held on May 9 next year. (AW)