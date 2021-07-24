Entry exemption documents no longer required for foreign kin of Filipino citizens from August 1

The measure on the requirement of entry exemption documents for the foreign spouses, parents, and children of Filipino citizens to enter the Philippines will be axed effective August 1.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque stated that these foreign nationals will be allowed to enter the country on the basis of valid 9(a) visas

As of posting time. foreigners are barred from entering the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and only returning Filipinos and foreigners having entry exemption documents are allowed.

Roque said the inbound international travelers must however comply with testing and quarantine protocols of the government’s pandemic task force to help prevent the entry of COVID-19 virus variants.

The Bureau of Quarantine has been asked to identify the close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases in either plane or a vessel to ensure their close monitoring, he added.

The Local government units (LGUs) should also closely monitor for symptoms of the disease while travelers are under quarantine and immediate testing must be done as symptoms appear, Roque said.

The establishments have also been instructed to consider developing more outdoor spaces into temporary weekend markets, dining spaces, permanently accessible urban green spaces, outdoor recreational spaces, and public sanitation facilities to ward off the dangers posed by the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The health department confirmed on Thursday night the local transmission of the Delta variant that was first detected in India.