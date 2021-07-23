UAE eases entry curbs for Expo 2020 Dubai participants

DUBAI: Even as passenger entry from 16 countries continues to remain suspended, a new category of travelers will be allowed to enter the UAE from these nations, according to an official circular.

The exceptions include Expo 2020 Dubai’s international participants, exhibitors and personnel sponsored by the event’s organizers, the latest safety circular issued by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has pointed out.

Flight and passenger restrictions from countries, including India, Pakistan, South Africa and Indonesia, will remain in place, according to the July 22 circular.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Zambia also face flight and passenger curbs imposed by the UAE.

The exceptions from the restricted countries, as per the GCAA circular, include:

· Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives.

· Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including the administrative workers

· Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval.

· UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit.

· Expo 2020 international participants, Expo 2020 exhibitors and personnel sponsored by Expo 2020 organiser.

· Crews of cargo flights and transit flights of foreign companies.

· Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones; and Heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned.

· Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.