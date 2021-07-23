Latest NewsLifestyleSports

Filipino rower Cris Nievarez ranks third, advances to Tokyo Olympics

Filipino rower Cris Nievarez is keeping his Olympic dream alive after finishing in third place in the men’s singles sculls heat 5 after clocking 7:22.97 to earn a slot in the quarterfinals set on Monday.

Croatia’s Damir Martin topped the heat with a time of 7:09.17. He was also a silver medalist in the Rio Olympics.

Alexander Vyazovokin of Russia ended up in second spot with 7:14.95.

Nievarez, 21, won the gold medal in the Southeast Games in 2019. He was also the eighth athlete to qualify in the Tokyo Olympics.

“Masarap po sa pakiramdam kasi diretso na sa quarterfinals hindi na mag race bukas so diretso na ang preparation,” Nievarez told Gretchen Ho in an interview.

Nievarez said that his training with Ukrainian Coach Shukrat Ganiev and being able to practice for 5 days in Tokyo helped him in his race.

