Filipino artist’s ‘Tumindig’ artwork trends on Twitter

Hashtag ‘Tumindig’ has been topping the trending list on Twitter since July 17 after satirical cartoonist Kevin Eric Raymundo posted a digital drawing of fists bowing down in obedience except for one.

Raymundo illustrated columns of fist-shaped individuals and it is said to signify the fist bump gesture of the present regime in the Philippines.

Few others are associating his art with the upcoming presidential election in the country.

Raymundo’s call for action is getting positive response from local artists, activists, and non-governmental organizations, who are adding their own avatars to the illustration

Raymundo posted the complete entries of the call on July 20 with a caption, “Artista ng Bayan, Ngayon ay Lumalaban!”

As a mark of support to the message of Tarantadong Kalbo, fist-shaped avatars are still trending on Twitter.