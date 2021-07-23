FeatureLatest News

Filipino artist’s ‘Tumindig’ artwork trends on Twitter

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Hashtag ‘Tumindig’ has been topping the trending list on Twitter since July 17 after satirical cartoonist Kevin Eric Raymundo posted a digital drawing of fists bowing down in obedience except for one.

Raymundo illustrated columns of fist-shaped individuals and it is said to signify the fist bump gesture of the present regime in the Philippines. 

Few others are associating his art with the upcoming presidential election in the country.

Raymundo’s call for action is getting positive response from local artists, activists, and non-governmental organizations, who are adding their own avatars to the illustration

Raymundo posted the complete entries of the call on July 20 with a caption, “Artista ng Bayan, Ngayon ay Lumalaban!”

As a mark of support to the message of Tarantadong Kalbo, fist-shaped avatars are still trending on Twitter.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bahrain eases COVID-19 curbs allowing entry to restaurants, shopping malls 

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s new church gets AED 500,000 aid from UAE businessman

5 hours ago

UAE eases entry curbs for Expo 2020 Dubai participants

5 hours ago

Philippines confirms local transmission of Delta COVID-19 variant

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button