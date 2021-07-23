Bahrain eases COVID-19 curbs allowing entry to restaurants, shopping malls 

Bahrain has eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing entry into restaurants, cafes and shopping malls as the Gulf country moves to the “green alert level.”

The move, announced by the country’s coronavirus taskforce during a meeting on Thursday, came into force on Friday (July 23), Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

According to the new measure, other unrestricted areas include gyms, swimming pools, barbershops, salons, spas, entertainment centers, government facilities, and outdoor events and conferences.

The green level also includes the option to attend education and training institutions, all while following necessary precautionary measures, including wearing a mask when indoors at public places and maintaining social distancing measures at all times.

Meanwhile, the entry into cinema halls, indoor events and conferences and indoor sporting events is allowed to only those who are vaccinated and have completed 14 days after taking their second dose of a vaccine and those who have recovered from COVID-19.

The adoption of the “green alert level” follows the implementation of the “orange alert level” during the Arafah and Eid Al-Adha holidays, a precautionary move announced by the coronavirus task force, according to BNA.

Highlighting the importance of wearing masks in indoor public areas and maintaining social distance, the country’s task force emphasized the importance of adhering to all the precautionary measures detailed within the “green alert level”.