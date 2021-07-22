Saudi Arabia extends free residency, visit visa extension till August 31

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports has announced an extension in the validity of residence permits as well as the visit visas and exit and re-entry visas for expatriates outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia till August 31.

No fee or charges will be collected for the extension in services, the authorities said.

This was done in accordance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The extension was issued by the Minister of Finance in a bid to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from guaranteeing the safety of citizens and residents, the measure aims to prevent additional economic burdens on people during the prevailing pandemic.

The Directorate will extend services electronically in collaboration with the National Information Centre and people need not visit the departments of passports. The extension will follow in two categories.

The authorities will extend the validity of residence permits as well as exit and re-entry visas for residents who are in the countries from where entry is suspended due to COVID pandemic. Also, the validity of visit visas will be extended for visitors who are in the countries from where entry is currently suspended. (AW)